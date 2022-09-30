Namibia invited to participate in the inaugural Southern Africa Region Esports Championships

Namibia has been invited to participate in the inaugural Southern Africa Region Esports Championships 2022 (SAREC 2022), as a statement released on Monday said.

The Region 5 Youth Games will this year, for the first time, include esports as a demonstration title.

The game titles for this momentous event will be eFootball and Street Fighter 5 and are scheduled to take place on the 3rd and 4th of December 2022 in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Following this invitation, the Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) is eager to announce that qualifiers to select the Namibian Champions for each title will be held on 8 October 2022, at the MTC Innovation Centre, Maerua Mall, Windhoek, at 10:00.

Participants can register for the event on the NESA website: https://nesaportal.org/

SAREC 2022 is a joint project of the Global Esports Federation’s Africa Esports Development Federation (AEDF) and the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 to demonstrate holistic development strategies for esports in Africa through the values of equality, diversity, fair play, inclusion, and innovation.

NESA invites all Namibian citizens under the age of 20 to participate in the qualifiers and become the Namibian Youth Representative Athlete for the championships.

“NESA would like to sincerely thank the Namibian esports partner, MTC, for powering this event,” the statement concluded.

More information will be available on the NESA Facebook page as well as the website: esportsnamibia.org.

