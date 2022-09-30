LEFA’s female driver makes passengers feel safer

LEFA, the ride-hailing app, that started operating in 2018 and has gone from strength to strength has always been about safety. Transportation is not just about getting people from point A to point B but doing so safely and reliably.

Safety is a determining factor when anyone decides how, when, or if to drive and travel. Many female passengers have ordered and in fact, requested a female driver in the past. To meet this demand, LEFA is proud to announce that Marie Uwamahoro, has started as a LEFA driver. She was born and raised in Windhoek and is very customer-oriented, ensuring passengers get to their destination, safely and on time.

Uwamahoro has a lot of experience as a professional driver and we at LEFA are lucky and excited that she has joined our ever-expanding team of professional drivers.

She has always wanted to break the stereotype when it comes to female drivers and being part of LEFA, the largest ride-hailing company in Namibia, was a perfect fit. Maria went on to say; “Women are as good at driving as men. In fact, according to insurance company statistics, women cause fewer accidents than men.” We as women should not think just because we are women, we are not capable of taking up certain jobs.

Marie signed up with LEFA in July this year and so far, she is enjoying her new job and is hoping to inspire other women to sign up as well. Although she has experienced some challenges with passengers, that did not discourage her from continuing to be of service to the Windhoek community.

People are always surprised when she pulls up as their driver. Weekends are the most challenging times for her as a female driver, as she gets inappropriate comments from drunk passengers. She tackles these challenges by knocking off earlier on weekends. However, the more women that join as drivers, the more accepted it will be.

Marie advises women across Namibia, to take up driving jobs and dare to make a difference. It is evident that female customers feel more at ease with a female driver in their LEFA. Therefore, it is essential that more women become drivers and can make Windhoek a safer place.

