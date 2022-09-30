Learners in Kavango West receive shoes through Never Walk Alone initiative

The Never Walk Alone charity organisation recently handed over 1000 shoes to learners from nine schools in the Kavango West Region. One of these schools Nkurenkuru Junior Primary School in Nkurenkuru Town received new pairs of school shoes and socks valued at N$460,000 from the project.

Chief Executive Officer of Never Walk Alone, Tim Ekandjo said they aim to restore learners’ self-confidence and to enable them to walk into the future with renewed hope.

The Deputy Mayor of Nkurenkuru Town Council, Fani Kaundu described the gesture by the project as a way of restoring the dignity of learners saying shoes are a necessity. “I urge more private companies to join and work in collaboration with the government because the government is not in a position to meet every child’s need,” she added.

The Director of the Directorate of Education, Arts and Culture, Pontianus Musore commended said the project through hits gesture has demonstrated the meaning of love to the Namibians.

The donation was made possible by the project in partnership with ReconNamibia and Beki Kumata Fishing.

