City of Windhoek get awards at the Windhoek Industrial and Agricultural Show

The City of Windhoek stand was awarded gold and silver awards in the indoor and service categories at the Windhoek Industrial and Agricultural Show.

The two awards were presented to them during a prize-giving event held on 27 September at the Windhoek Show Grounds.

Windhoek Section Head of Marketing, Fortune Nanus attributed the awards to the hard work of the organizing team.

“The awards are a recognition of the hard work that the organizing team has put into the assembly at our stand and I applaud the friendly officials serving our clients at the stand,” she added.

She noted that because of their professionalism the stand was awarded silver in the service category.

Residents can view and pay their municipal accounts cash or by swiping their bank cards, buy electricity tokens, check and pay outstanding traffic fines and get information regarding the City’s services and projects such as the Affordable Housing, Informal Settlement Upgrading project, and the Pre-paid water meters.

The City of Windhoek stand is located inside Mopane Hall at the Windhoek Show Ground and it is open from 09:00 until 22:00 every day during the Show.

