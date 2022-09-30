Select Page

Broll pulls off extravagant Fashion Show at Wernhil

Posted by | Sep 30, 2022 | ,

Broll pulls off extravagant Fashion Show at Wernhil

Celebrating proudly local lifestyle products, talent, and entertainment with a special focus on fashion, Broll Namibia hosted a Fashion Show as part of its Fashion and Lifestyle Extravaganza Market on 24 September at Wernhil Shopping Centre.

As part of the extravaganza Wernhil clothing store tenants, Foschini Group, John Craig, Edgars, Optic Exclusive, Spec Savers, Legit, Shoe City and Big Daddy had their fashion worn on the runway by models from Diamond International Modelling Agency.

Head of Marketing and Public Relations at Broll Namibia, Sylvia Rusch said the objective of the Fashion Show was to create a fashion show diverse not only in styles but bodies too.

“No matter the shape, size, or height, all bodies and personal styles are beautiful and we wanted all our models to feel empowered on the runway we also wanted to show shoppers the style possibilities they have to express themselves,” added Rusch.

Rusch said one of the event highlights included a special Top Score fashion line that took to the runway, designed by Cathy Tshikesho from Urban GLAM Designs CC, and Top Score and Dis-Chem also availed 10 make-up artists to do the make-up of over 40 models, while Pick n Pay sponsored most of the refreshments for the models and crew and @home set up all the décor for the event.

“Ten loyal Wernhil shoppers also received their share of N$40000 special prize and the Wernhil fashion and Lifestyle Extravaganza Market will still be running in the shopping centre until 2 October,” concluded Rusch.

 

Hits: 4

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

HomeChoice keen to expand into Africa

HomeChoice keen to expand into Africa

12 December 2014

First Youth Arts Festival planned for 2017

First Youth Arts Festival planned for 2017

15 April 2016

Film Review – The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

Film Review – The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

6 December 2013

You break my guitar, I break your airline

You break my guitar, I break your airline

14 August 2015

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<