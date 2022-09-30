Broll pulls off extravagant Fashion Show at Wernhil

Celebrating proudly local lifestyle products, talent, and entertainment with a special focus on fashion, Broll Namibia hosted a Fashion Show as part of its Fashion and Lifestyle Extravaganza Market on 24 September at Wernhil Shopping Centre.

As part of the extravaganza Wernhil clothing store tenants, Foschini Group, John Craig, Edgars, Optic Exclusive, Spec Savers, Legit, Shoe City and Big Daddy had their fashion worn on the runway by models from Diamond International Modelling Agency.

Head of Marketing and Public Relations at Broll Namibia, Sylvia Rusch said the objective of the Fashion Show was to create a fashion show diverse not only in styles but bodies too.

“No matter the shape, size, or height, all bodies and personal styles are beautiful and we wanted all our models to feel empowered on the runway we also wanted to show shoppers the style possibilities they have to express themselves,” added Rusch.

Rusch said one of the event highlights included a special Top Score fashion line that took to the runway, designed by Cathy Tshikesho from Urban GLAM Designs CC, and Top Score and Dis-Chem also availed 10 make-up artists to do the make-up of over 40 models, while Pick n Pay sponsored most of the refreshments for the models and crew and @home set up all the décor for the event.

“Ten loyal Wernhil shoppers also received their share of N$40000 special prize and the Wernhil fashion and Lifestyle Extravaganza Market will still be running in the shopping centre until 2 October,” concluded Rusch.

