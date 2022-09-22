Goethe-Institut to offer STEAM courses

The Goethe-Institut Namibia will be offering Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) in October and November.

The initiative will offer learners a new approach to knowledge and unveil a path to the application of 21st-century skills.

The Institut said the Lego courses will start from 1 October to 19 November and the Dash courses will start from 3 October to 21 November and learners’ registration will be a once of N$1600.

“We offer four levels of robotics, level 0 dash robot and programming with fun for the ages of 6 to 12 years, level 1 lego robotics and engineering for the ages of 8 to 16 years, level 2 robotics and electronics for the ages of 8 to 16 years and level 3 robotics and industrial automation from the ages of 8 to 16 years,” they added.

The Goethe-Institut emphasised that participants will learn skills including thinking independently, identifying problems, developing a prototype solution, interpersonal communication, collaboration, confidence, and practical leadership.

“Participants have the chance to think of and build their creations through exploring basic electronic, sensors, motors, and alternative energy sources, and what is learned at school can be applied practically in real situations involving the fundamentals of technology and engineering and the principles of programming through fun activities with robots. Critical thinking is also important and participants will develop research skills when solving real problems,” they said.

Science and mathematics concepts combined with technology and engagement principles are revealed through the process of building and programming Dash robots and Lego Mindstorms EV3 robot. STEAM education creates innovative learners and enhances social entrepreneurship opportunities.

The Dash Course takes place on a Monday from 14:30 to 16:30 and the Course level 1to3 takes place on Saturday from 10:00 to 12:00 at the Goethe-Institut.

