EU, Namibia engage in an in-depth discussion on a several topics of shared and common interest

The 2022 Session of the EU-Namibia Political Dialogue took place in Windhoek on Wednesday, 28 September.

The Session, which was co-chaired by Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, and Sinikka Antila, Ambassador of the EU to Namibia, was dedicated to the Day of the Namibian Child, marked annually on the 28th of September, the day Namibia ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Ten EU member states Spain, Germany, France, Finland, Portugal, Ireland, Poland and Sweden, Belgium and Italy attended in total, while various ministers and high-ranking officials attended from Namibia.

The agenda allowed the two parties to engage in an in-depth discussion on several topics of shared and common interest, ranging from Namibia-EU relations, peace and security, climate change; trade, and economic cooperation, among others.

A special focus was given to Namibia’s industrialisation aspirations in order to enhance economic growth and development, while addressing socio-economic challenges, such as youth unemployment, and social inequalities.

The parties discussed the implementation of the Economic Partnership Agreement, as well as support for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Deliberations also focused on a planned Partnership on Sustainable Critical Raw Materials Value Chains and Renewable Hydrogen. Upon conclusion, the Partnership will give rise to a new chapter of economic cooperation between Namibia and the EU, including the private sector, promoting industrialization, the beneficiation of critical raw materials which are strategic for energy transition, and the development of a green hydrogen economy in Namibia.

The Dialogue also covered human rights issues, with particular attention to Namibia’s role as a member of the UN Human Rights Council. The meeting confirmed the shared interests in the implementation of the Women, Peace and Security agenda, and congratulated Namibia upon assuming the role of Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

EU development cooperation under the 2021-2027 Multi-annual Indicative Programme covers priority areas, including Foundational Skills and Education, Inclusive Green Growth, Good Governance, and Gender Equality.

Both parties reiterated their shared commitment to the maintenance of international peace and security, the rule of law, the peaceful resolution of disputes, and multilateralism with the UN at its core, as enablers to resolve global challenges.

