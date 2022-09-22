Select Page

Fisheries, agriculture exports earn Namibia N$4.1 billion

Namibia’s export earnings from commodities of fisheries, agriculture, and forestry amounted to N$4.1 billion during the second quarter of 2022, the Namibia Statistics Agency revealed.

The import bill stood at N$1.2 billion. The fisheries products accounted for the highest foreign earnings at N$3.1 billion followed by the agriculture commodities which brought income of N$652.3 million.

In terms of imports, Agriculture commodities topped the list with an import bill of N$776.5 million during the second quarter of 2022.

Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni said the value added for the agriculture, forestry, and the fishing sectors was estimated at N$6.2 billion in nominal terms (12.7% of GDP).

“In real terms, the sector slowed down to 1.6 percent that is attributed to the slowdown of all subsectors, except for Livestock farming sub-sector that accelerated by recorded growth in real value added of 3.8%,” Shimuafeni added.

 

