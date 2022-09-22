‘My rights are my superpowers’ campaign launched to raise awareness of children’s rights

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) this week commemorated the Day of the ‘Namibian Child’ and launched a campaign to raise awareness of children’s rights.

The campaign dubbed, ‘My rights are my superpowers’ was launched by MICT’s Executive Director, Dr. Audrin Mathe.

Mathe in a statement highlighted the vulnerability children often face, the special need for protection, and the special place they have in society.

Children must be protected from neglect and abuse among many other challenges they face and this is necessary in order for children to reach their full potential, he said.

“It requires concrete actions to ensure that we live up to our positive obligation to ensure respect for every child’s fundamental human rights,” said Mathe.

Namibia has committed to upholding rights set out in UNICEF’s Convention on the Rights of the Child. This includes the obligation to take all legislative, administrative, and other measures to protect and ensure children’s rights and develop policies and take action in the best interests of the child.

“The idea that we have a responsibility to enable children to reach their full potential is not novel. That is why the launch of this national initiative is a commendable civil act which will galvanize our collective responsibility as citizens to ensure that our children have the right to life and freedom as prescribed by our national law,” he said.

The Day of the Namibian Child was observed under the theme: “Eliminating Harmful Practices Affecting Children: Progress on Policy and Practice since 2013.”

