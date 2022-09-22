Capricorn group spends N$15.4 million on charity

Capricorn Group and its subsidiaries in Namibia and Botswana invested N$15.4 million in corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives during the last financial year.

This represents 1.3% of the Group’s profit after tax. Marlize Horn, Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation said as the country emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, its needs charity investment more than ever.

“There is still much that can be done to address the needs of society, but with every action taken, we are one step closer to creating a better tomorrow for everyone,” Horn added.

She said establishing the Capricorn Foundation in February 2020 as a registered non-profit organization, significantly enhanced the strategic focus and impact of the Group’s CSR investments.

According to her, over the past two years, the Foundation has positioned itself as a thought leader in CSR with a portfolio of 16 impactful projects operating across Namibia. Furthermore, Capricorn Group’s employee volunteer programme, the #changemaker programme, adds substantial value to the Group’s CSR initiatives.

“To be an inspiring Connector of Positive Change by creating economic value in a responsible way that creates sustainable opportunities for advancing and improving economic and social conditions in the communities in which the Group operates,” Horn said.

