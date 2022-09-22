Namibian to join the prestigious Unispace Nano-satellite course in India

The High Commission of India in Namibia has selected Shilongo Agrippine Amupolo for the prestigious course on ‘Unispace Nano-satellite assembly and Training’ being conducted by India Space Research Organization (ISRO) at U.R. Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru.

The High Commission said she will be joining scientists from the world over in learning new skills in this fascinating field.

She expressed her happiness too, the High Commissioner Prashant Agrawal on her selection as she looks forward to joining this prestigious course, while Agrawal conveyed the High Commission’s best wishes to her.

Amupolo graduated in Electronics Engineering from the Namibian Institute of Science and Technology (NUST) and is now teaching there. She is also pursuing her Masters in, a conducted immunity and emissions of electromagnetic compatibility test setup for CubeSatellite modules.

Hits: 1