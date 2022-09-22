Select Page

Namibian to join the prestigious Unispace Nano-satellite course in India

Posted by | Sep 28, 2022 |

Namibian to join the prestigious Unispace Nano-satellite course in India

The High Commission of India in Namibia has selected Shilongo Agrippine Amupolo for the prestigious course on ‘Unispace Nano-satellite assembly and Training’ being conducted by India Space Research Organization (ISRO) at U.R. Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru.

The High Commission said she will be joining scientists from the world over in learning new skills in this fascinating field.

She expressed her happiness too, the High Commissioner Prashant Agrawal on her selection as she looks forward to joining this prestigious course, while Agrawal conveyed the High Commission’s best wishes to her.

Amupolo graduated in Electronics Engineering from the Namibian Institute of Science and Technology (NUST) and is now teaching there. She is also pursuing her Masters in, a conducted immunity and emissions of electromagnetic compatibility test setup for CubeSatellite modules.

 

Hits: 1

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Central Bank celebrates women at the helm of commercial banks

Central Bank celebrates women at the helm of commercial banks

9 February 2021

New Communications and Old Mutual Foundation Manager appointed by OM

New Communications and Old Mutual Foundation Manager appointed by OM

10 November 2021

Pensioners get a raise, urged to verify existence

Pensioners get a raise, urged to verify existence

6 June 2014

Local graphic artists encouraged to contribute to the identity of the new museum set for the Zambezi region

Local graphic artists encouraged to contribute to the identity of the new museum set for the Zambezi region

10 April 2018

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<