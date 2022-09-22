Namibia ranked 103 on the Digital Quality Life Index

According to the Digital Quality Life Index 2022 from Netherland based Surfshark , Namibia is now ranked 103 in the world has dropped by three positions since last year’s edition.

Public Relation Manager at Surfshark Egle Grasys said Namibia’s internet affordability is ranked 96th in the world because to afford mobile internet, Namibians have to work 245 times more than Israeli citizens, for whom the most affordable 1 GB packages cost only 5 seconds of work monthly.

“Meanwhile, fixed broadband costs Namibian citizens around 6 hours 59 minutes of their precious working time each month,” added Grasys.

Grasys further elaborated that in internet quality, considering internet speed, stability, and growth Namibia is ranked 104th in the world and is 31% worse than the global average.

“Since last year, mobile internet speed in Namibia has improved by 12.6% and fixed broadband speed has grown by 12,9%, and compared to Angola, Namibia’s mobile internet is 22% slower, while broadband is 7% faster,” said Grasys.

Grasys emphasised that out of all index pillars, Namibia’s weakest spot is internet quality, which needs to improve by 130% to match the best ranking country’s result which is Chile. “The global overview showed that overall 7 out of 10 of the highest scoring countries are in Europe, which has been the case for the past three years,” said Grasys.

The study covers 92% of the global population and indexes 117 countries by looking at five fundamental pillars of digital life, internet affordability, internet quality, e-infrastructure, e-security, and e-government.

