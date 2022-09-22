Namibian, European films on show at EU Film Festival

The 2022 EU Film Festival will line up several European and Namibian films and will screen a total of 18 films consisting of 9 feature films and 9 local short films in Windhoek.

The Festival will kick off next week Wednesday, 5 October 2022 at the Opera House with the screening of the Oscar-nominated local short film: ‘The Invisibles’ by Joel Haikali, followed by ‘My Thoughts are Silent’ presented by the European Union and counterparts from Ukraine.

Sinikka Antila, EU Ambassador to Namibia said through this festival, they aim to raise interest, and awareness and educate the local audiences about European and Namibian films, as well as strengthen cooperation and communication between the EU and Namibian public & local partners.

“This festival is a result of good cooperation with local stakeholders and strengthening their capacity through workshops targeting upcoming and existing filmmakers,” Antila said.

Apart from the film screenings, the festival will present a 4-day video production workshop in Keetmanshoop, from 11 to 14 October 2022 which is funded by the Embassy of the German government and hosted in partnership with the University of Namibia, Southern Campus.

The workshop will focus on teaching the fundamentals of filming, script writing, and film editing, to empower participants on how to capture and tell their own stories from their perspectives.

The festival is hosted by the Delegation of the European Union to Namibia in partnership with the EU Member States: Germany, Finland, France, Portugal, Spain, and Italy represented by Italian Club, Belgium, and The Netherlands. Namibian counterparts in hosting the festival are the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology, Namibia Film Commission, Filmmakers Association of Namibia, Camel Eye Productions, and Jam Events.

The festival takes place over two months, every Wednesday from 5 October 2022 until 30 November 2022 at The Village Opera House, Liliencron Street, Eros. Entrance is Free.

