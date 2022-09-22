Select Page

Finnish parliament establishes Namibia Friendship Group

Posted by | Sep 27, 2022 |

Finnish parliament establishes Namibia Friendship Group

The Finnish parliament has established a Namibia Friendship group which aims to strengthen the collaboration between the Finnish and Namibian parliaments and to further the economic, cultural, and other liaisons between the countries.

The Friendship Group will be chaired by Finnish parliament member of Parliament Ville Valkonen, who has a personal connection with Namibia.

“I have spent my childhood in Namibia and my wife is Namibian. Namibia is a well-developed and peaceful African country. It is the only nation from sub-Saharan Africa that has an Embassy in Helsinki,” Valkonen said.

Valkonen said Europe should cooperate more with the global South in order to support democratic and constitutional development processes in these countries. He said Africa has huge potential for investment and trade and many critical strategic natural resources.

”Finland has a lot to offer to Namibia, for example in terms of governance development and education cooperation and Namibia has a lot to offer to Finland as a stable gateway to Southern Africa,” Valkonen said.

 

Hits: 1

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

SADC delegates call on sustainable funding models on climate change

SADC delegates call on sustainable funding models on climate change

20 February 2019

Inflation remains at a historic low level – BoN

Inflation remains at a historic low level – BoN

20 August 2020

New hope for shack dwellers

New hope for shack dwellers

13 January 2017

Sister cities’ agreements support youth programmes – Young artists and authors receive prizes after showcasing talent

Sister cities’ agreements support youth programmes – Young artists and authors receive prizes after showcasing talent

15 September 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<