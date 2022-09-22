Select Page

Cybersecurity a concern for ICT Ministry

Posted by | Sep 27, 2022 |

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) received a courtesy visit from representatives of Salt Essential IT, led by Sonja Coetzer their Managing Director, to discuss the progress made thus far on the cybersecurity awareness campaign.

MICT Executive Director Dr. Audrin Mathe said they will continue to collaborate with Salt essential to create a safe online environment and foster a culture of cyber hygiene in citizens to avert cyber-related crimes.

Coetzer indicated that nine sessions have been hosted with the ministry thus far and the team is hard at work developing the materials targeting various stakeholders.

The two entities met in July and signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the National Cybersecurity Strategy and awareness campaign, which was endorsed by Cabinet.

The objective of the Cybersecurity Strategy and Awareness campaign is to empower the public with the knowledge and skills to make informed decisions when faced with a potential cyber-attack.

The campaign targets employees of government officers, ministries and or agencies, regional councils, local authorities, school learners and teaching staff, and the general public.

 

