Young marble sculptor’s work on exhibition at The Village Garden Cafe

Posted by | Sep 27, 2022 |

A pop-up of marble sculptures is now on display in the garden of the Village Garden Cafe in Liliencorn Street, Windhoek.

These artworks were made by Kambezunda Ngavee, a contemporary marble sculptor, in the early stages of his career. Ngavee recently completed an artist’s residency at the Nirox Foundation in South Africa.

Helen Harris from the StArt Art Gallery said Ngavee’s work is also featured in the exhibition ‘Indifference’ hosted at the Nirox Sculpture Park.

“The artist’s sculptures are often anthropomorphic, blending human and animal while hinting towards topical social concerns and issues in Namibia and globally,” said Harris.

Ngavee received his Diploma in Visual Art in 2017 from the College of the Arts and that same year he participated in the Ge Pellini Marble Sculpting Project for the Hunters United Against Poaching Trust.

He has participated in a number of group exhibitions such as the Tulipamwe International Artists Workshop in 2018 and he has undertaken several workshops including one led by the well-known stone sculptor Dorte Berner.

His first solo exhibition ‘Set in Stone’ was held at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre in 2018 and he has been an active member of the WHUDA Marble Art team since March 2019. WHUDA was established in 2018 by Winfried Holze and they make use of locally mined marble stone and focuses on creating high-quality sculptures as well as transferring skills to budding young stone sculptors.

All sculptures are for sale, and available to view at The Village Garden Cafe.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

