Select Page

Gondwana golf day auction raises N$180,000 for charity

Posted by | Sep 27, 2022 |

Gondwana golf day auction raises N$180,000 for charity

The second fundraising golf day organised by Gondwana Care Trust on 23 September managed to raise N$180,000 through an auction, a statement from the organisers said.

The Gondwana event was held in conjunction with DZ Golf and brought wine tasting to cheerleading and gin and tonic refreshments at different holes.

Trustee of the Gondwana Care Trust, Quintin Hartung said they are very grateful that so many companies and individuals immediately and enthusiastically agreed to participate and co-sponsor the golf day for the benefit of the less privileged members of the Namibian society.

“Their contribution will go towards charitable projects that aim to make a difference in our fellow Namibians’ lives,” added Hartung.

Hartung further explained that the fund will be used for social initiatives such as the MealForTwo and the Back-to-School Christmas Bag Project, which include the donation of food, education products, and stationary for schools, as well as the support of important environmental causes.

(l-r) The winning team ‘The Late Entries’, Dignity Moyo, Michael Hoeseb, Justine Shikulo, and Monty Rukoro.

 

Hits: 4

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Play your part against violence

Play your part against violence

14 March 2014

School feeding scheme gets a boost

School feeding scheme gets a boost

21 October 2016

IREMA uses gender mainstreaming as a social mechanism to cope with climate change

IREMA uses gender mainstreaming as a social mechanism to cope with climate change

27 July 2022

Therapy room at Suiderhof disability centre upgraded to improve children’s motor and cognitive skills

Therapy room at Suiderhof disability centre upgraded to improve children’s motor and cognitive skills

27 June 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<