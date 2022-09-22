Gondwana golf day auction raises N$180,000 for charity

The second fundraising golf day organised by Gondwana Care Trust on 23 September managed to raise N$180,000 through an auction, a statement from the organisers said.

The Gondwana event was held in conjunction with DZ Golf and brought wine tasting to cheerleading and gin and tonic refreshments at different holes.

Trustee of the Gondwana Care Trust, Quintin Hartung said they are very grateful that so many companies and individuals immediately and enthusiastically agreed to participate and co-sponsor the golf day for the benefit of the less privileged members of the Namibian society.

“Their contribution will go towards charitable projects that aim to make a difference in our fellow Namibians’ lives,” added Hartung.

Hartung further explained that the fund will be used for social initiatives such as the MealForTwo and the Back-to-School Christmas Bag Project, which include the donation of food, education products, and stationary for schools, as well as the support of important environmental causes.

(l-r) The winning team ‘The Late Entries’, Dignity Moyo, Michael Hoeseb, Justine Shikulo, and Monty Rukoro.

Hits: 4