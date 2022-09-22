Ndegapo named Namibian Boerewors Champion

The winner of the famous Shoprite & Checkers Namibian Champion Boerewors Competition, Martha Ndegapo walked away with a Shoprite & Checkers shopping voucher to the value of N$150 000.

Ndegapo was announced as the winner at a grand event held at Maerua Mall in Windhoek. A total of N$300 000 in Shoprite & Checkers shopping vouchers was handed over.

“Thank you so much for this opportunity. My life will never be the same again,” Ndegapo

said after being announced the winner.

Fioline Kamavei took second place and was awarded a N$ 100,000 Shoprite & Checkers shopping voucher. The third place went to Emily Tjitunga, who received a N$50 000 shopping voucher.

Sanet Prinsloo, the facilitator since the inception of the competition alongside the Namibian Chefs Association, says the competition truly changes people’s lives.

“Once again the Shoprite & Checkers Namibian Champion Boerewors Competition has enriched the lives of Namibians. Year after year we receive more and more entries and the overall quality of the recipes is great. We are ready to do it all again,” Prinsloo said during the event.

In celebration of the new 2022 Champion Boerewors, the Shoprite group has announced that the winning boerewors will be available at all Shoprite & Checkers outlets nationwide at a special price of N$99.99/kg. This promotion will run until 2 October 2022.

Last year, competition owner Shoprite & Checkers partnered up with NOVA 103.5, Coca-Cola, Top Score, NamChefs, and Tafel Lager to make this competition possible.

3rd place winner Emily Tjitunga, Shoprite Group Namibia representative Arno Malan, 2022 Champion Boerewors winner Martha Ndegapo, Sanet Prinsloo competition facilitator, and 2nd place winner Fioline Kamavei.

