Select Page

Situation at Kavango Cattle Ranch improving, but still not at its best – Kavango West Regional Council

Posted by | Sep 26, 2022 |

Situation at Kavango Cattle Ranch improving, but still not at its best – Kavango West Regional Council

The Kavango West Regional Council leadership, last week observed improvement at the Kavango Cattle Ranch at Mangetti in Tondora, compared to their previous visit in July.

The purpose of the visit was to see whether the conditions of the cattle had improved and to establish if there have been any visible interventions by the Namibia Industrial Development Agency (NIDA), to try and improve the situation on the farm.

The Council was satisfied with interventions undertaken by the farm management, seeing that staff members have returned to the cattle posts and are currently taking care of the cattle by regularly providing water, licks, vaccinations, and fixing the fences.

“However there are still concerns on the payments of danger allowance to staff members because since our last visit, NIDA promised to pay danger allowance which has not materialized, thus we urge NIDA to honour their promise and pay the danger allowance due to staff members without any further delays,” they argued.

Furthermore, the Council said a Management Committee that will be made up of members of NIDA, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Kavango West Regional Council, and the Traditional Authority will be set up to oversee the successful management of the farm.

“We have also requested NIDA to provide enough petty cash for the daily maintenance especially on the water infrastructure, purchasing of medicine for the cattle and transport, and we will be making regular visits to the farm to continuously assess the situation,” concluded the Council.

 

Hits: 2

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Agri Union applies for funding

Agri Union applies for funding

3 October 2014

A Joint Management Committee ignites water-works

A Joint Management Committee ignites water-works

9 September 2016

Agriculture Ministry bans poultry imports from Hungary, Poland over avian flu

Agriculture Ministry bans poultry imports from Hungary, Poland over avian flu

14 April 2020

Agra prepares farmers for farming season

Agra prepares farmers for farming season

12 December 2014

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<