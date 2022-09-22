Select Page

Journalists and students encouraged to enter global media competition

Sep 26, 2022

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) recently launched the eighth edition of its annual Global Media Competition. The awards aim to recognise fair and balanced reports that contribute to the elimination of xenophobia and discrimination against migrant workers.

ILO said to enter the competition candidates must complete the online entry form and submit their piece in the written press, photo essay, multimedia, podcast, video, or radio, and submission in any language is welcome, but English, French or Spanish translation must be included.

“Deadline for submission via the online entry form is 31 October and in December competitionQ12 winners will be announced to celebrate International Migrants Day,” said ILO.

Chief of the ILO Labour Migration Branch, Michelle Leighton said this competition seeks to identify and award media professionals who are committed to telling the stories of migrant workers and their employers, and their living and working conditions in a balanced, informed, and fair way. “Today, more than ever, we need to let the general public know the reality of those involved and the important contributions migrant workers bring to our societies,” added Leighton.

The competition is open to professional and student journalists and will be judged by a panel of international migration and journalism experts. The winning entries will be selected according to a range of criteria including creativity, accuracy, balance, and the positive portrayal of labour migration, including the multidimensional aspects of migrant workers’ lives.

Prizes for the competition will include, three professional prizes and one student prize. Winners can choose between a cash prize of US$1 200 in the professional category and US$500 in the student category, or a paid fellowship to participate in an online ITC-Turin fair recruitment, or labour migration course in 2023.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

