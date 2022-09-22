Oranjemund SMEs get boost

Nedbank Namibia, together with OMDis and Uconomy Namibia have completed the SME and Economic Development pilot project aimed at diversifying the economic activities of Oranjemund.

This project supports and uplifts SME development, through an online marketplace, business listings and profiles, blog functionality, a labour desk, a ticketing system, project- and task-tracking, and a member login access level.

At least 53 SMEs across 16 industries have gone through this process to effectively integrate, familiarise themselves and benefit from the products and services offered through this project.

Out of 53 SMEs, only two businesses have their own websites. The system will allow SMEs to have a website hosting and online marketplace that caters to their products and services.

The new project will also cater to automated governance and registration guidance as the pilot project found an overwhelming need for accounting and tax support.

Since kicking off in 2019, the project has delivered exciting designs that will diversify Oranjemund’s economy.

