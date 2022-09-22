Lithium mine in Omaruru imports 80 tipper trucks

Xingfeng Investments, the owner of a Lithium Ore mine located in Omaruru recently imported 80 brand new tipper trucks via the Port of Walvis Bay.

The Xingfeng mine extracts Lithium Ore for exportation purposes and the commodity is destined for Xingfeng’s production plant in China.

According to Namport, so far this year, the port of Walvis Bay has exported 25,000 tons of Lithium Ore to China with an additional 50,000 tons expected to be shipped later this month.

The port currently houses two bulk handling facilities namely Walvis Bay Bulk Terminal and the Bigen Kuumba Port Services Terminal which play significant roles in the handling of this product and similar bulk commodities.

Namport’s Business Development Partner, Tautinge Festus, said that Namport is enthusiastic about this venture, as the mine anticipates ramping up its export volumes through the Port of Walvis Bay, due to growing global demand as a result of improving commodity price of Lithium Ore.

“The shipment of these trucks signifies the positive outlook that the investors foresee for the industry,” Festus said.

