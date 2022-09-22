Select Page

Kraatz employees get 6.5% increase

Posted by | Sep 23, 2022 |

Kraatz employees get 6.5% increase

Engineering firm, Kraatz and the Metal and Allied Namibian Workers Union (MANWU) have signed a one-year substantive agreement that will see 35 bargaining unit employees at Kraatz receive a 6.5% increase on their basic salary, effective 1 July 2022.

Eugene Louw, Managing Director of Kraatz welcomed the agreement, saying that while the company has not been safeguarded by the effects of COVID-19, it managed to continue operations by adapting to the new normal and remained determined to achieve its targets.

“I am very proud of the way our employees have shown resilience and continued to do their utmost even when facing this global crisis. For this reason, we believed an increase was only the right thing to do to ensure our people can survive the new challenges we face such as the increased cost of living and rising inflation,” Louw said.

John Hinyekwa, Regional Organiser of the MANWU said the union and the workers remain positive and believe that the economy will improve and that there will be enough work for both parties to yield good results going forward.

“The negotiations were not easy, but through cooperation and honest communication, we managed to conclude them. I also wish to extend warm appreciation to the directors of Kraatz for being accommodating and understanding of the plight of the workers,” Hinyekwa said.

 

Hits: 2

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Digital enabler invests over N$60,000 to assist Poiyah Media interns

Digital enabler invests over N$60,000 to assist Poiyah Media interns

9 May 2022

Horse mackerel pioneer retires

Horse mackerel pioneer retires

8 July 2016

There is no end to Kubas – disabled bank employee motivates all around him, completes Citi Dash

There is no end to Kubas – disabled bank employee motivates all around him, completes Citi Dash

21 September 2018

Gondwana embarks on third Go4Gold programme for 2021

Gondwana embarks on third Go4Gold programme for 2021

22 January 2021