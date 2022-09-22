Kraatz employees get 6.5% increase

Engineering firm, Kraatz and the Metal and Allied Namibian Workers Union (MANWU) have signed a one-year substantive agreement that will see 35 bargaining unit employees at Kraatz receive a 6.5% increase on their basic salary, effective 1 July 2022.

Eugene Louw, Managing Director of Kraatz welcomed the agreement, saying that while the company has not been safeguarded by the effects of COVID-19, it managed to continue operations by adapting to the new normal and remained determined to achieve its targets.

“I am very proud of the way our employees have shown resilience and continued to do their utmost even when facing this global crisis. For this reason, we believed an increase was only the right thing to do to ensure our people can survive the new challenges we face such as the increased cost of living and rising inflation,” Louw said.

John Hinyekwa, Regional Organiser of the MANWU said the union and the workers remain positive and believe that the economy will improve and that there will be enough work for both parties to yield good results going forward.

“The negotiations were not easy, but through cooperation and honest communication, we managed to conclude them. I also wish to extend warm appreciation to the directors of Kraatz for being accommodating and understanding of the plight of the workers,” Hinyekwa said.

