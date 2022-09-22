Locally produced marula oil cosmetics enter US market

Local company, Taneta Investment will now be able to sell its marula oil-based cosmetic products to the US market as a result of a deal through the Southern Africa Trade and Investment Hub.

Taneta Investment is a women-owned, Namibian small business established in 2015 that has created a niche as a pioneer in the production and transformation of local Marula oil into luxurious cosmetic oil.

Taneta partners with local rural women to obtain kernels of the Marula fruit and combine traditional knowledge with modern technology to cold-press the seeds into valuable Marula oil.

The company created four ranges of Marula oil for various applications such as beard oil, baby oil, face oil, and hair oil. The company is gradually increasing sales both locally and internationally with recent orders from European countries like Germany and Spain, and a shipment of samples to a US buyer in July 2022.

According to a statement by the US Embassy in Namibia, the global organic cosmetics market is growing and there are new export opportunities for Namibian-based companies like Taneta that successfully obtained organic certification with the support from the Southern Africa Trade and Investment Hub (SATIH), a project funded by the US government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The USAID TradeHub also linked Taneta to South African trade promotion and marketing agencies, culminating in a deal with a South African natural and organic retail and skincare company for the supply of Marula oil products.

In Namibia, Taneta’s Marula oil products are available in selected retail stores, the Namibia Craft Centre, and the duty-free shop at Windhoek’s Hosea Kutako International Airport.

