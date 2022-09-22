Join the Scientific Society for stargazing, watching Jupiter

The Namibia Scientific Society has invited the public along with their families and friends to stargazing at the Cuno Hoffmeister Memorial Observatory south of Windhoek on Saturday 24 September from 18:00 to 21:00.

The Society said this guided excursion is ideal for those who would like to learn more about the wonders of the fantastic night sky in the southern hemisphere.

“Human eyes only see a limited number of stars, but with the aid of special equipment we may discover a totally new ‘world in the sky,” said the Society.

They said the evening will be dedicated to the Planet Jupiter which will be at the closes point to Earth at that time. The stargazing event will start with an introduction to the Namibian night sky and a presentation on Plant Jupiter in the lecture hall. “Afterwards we will use the 14” reflector on the observatory to look at Jupiter as well as Saturn and some other interesting deep sky objects,” they said.

Society members and their families will pay a fee of N$290 per person and non-members will pay a fee of N$350 per person. Children under the age of 12 will pay N$220.

“Discover the universe with us!” invited the Scientific Society.

