Select Page

NamWater commences with water rationing in the north

Posted by | Sep 23, 2022 |

NamWater commences with water rationing in the north

NamWater commenced with rationing of water on 20 September in Oshana, Ohangwena, and Oshikoto Regions.

NamWater said this is due to the current rehabilitation works on the canal and power outages at their Calueque Pump Station in Angola due to an auxiliary substation upgrade by NamPower, resulting in the reduction of water supply to NamWater Oshakati Water Treatment Plant and distribution system.

“The purpose of the interruptions or rationalising is to build up the reserve capacity and to sustain supply to the critical customer, but we are monitoring the situation closely and will advise again on further measures, as may become necessary,” added NamWater.

They said should they be a critical need at essential services centres such as hospitals and clinics, stakeholders and customers are encouraged to contact Area Managers for Operations Abraham Ashipala at 081 129 9483 and Sabbat Hauwanga at 081 307 7962 as well as Schemes Superintendents Raphael Endjala at 081 124 5597 and Josep Kambala at 081 299 1691 for possible water delivery arrangements through water tankers to critical institutions.

“We count on your understanding while we are in this situation, and hope that the rationing times will be shorter that the current estimate,” concluded NamWater.

 

Hits: 5

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

The FAO avails survival livestock feed to drought-stricken local farmers, households

The FAO avails survival livestock feed to drought-stricken local farmers, households

5 September 2019

Farmers worry as Namibia battles its worst Brown Locust outbreak

Farmers worry as Namibia battles its worst Brown Locust outbreak

9 May 2022

Biomass Technology Expo attracts great interest – N$1 million worth of equipment, products, and services sold

Biomass Technology Expo attracts great interest – N$1 million worth of equipment, products, and services sold

22 August 2019

Over 20 cattle carcasses discovered at state-owned Kavango Cattle Ranch

Over 20 cattle carcasses discovered at state-owned Kavango Cattle Ranch

29 July 2022