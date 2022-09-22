NamWater commences with water rationing in the north

NamWater commenced with rationing of water on 20 September in Oshana, Ohangwena, and Oshikoto Regions.

NamWater said this is due to the current rehabilitation works on the canal and power outages at their Calueque Pump Station in Angola due to an auxiliary substation upgrade by NamPower, resulting in the reduction of water supply to NamWater Oshakati Water Treatment Plant and distribution system.

“The purpose of the interruptions or rationalising is to build up the reserve capacity and to sustain supply to the critical customer, but we are monitoring the situation closely and will advise again on further measures, as may become necessary,” added NamWater.

They said should they be a critical need at essential services centres such as hospitals and clinics, stakeholders and customers are encouraged to contact Area Managers for Operations Abraham Ashipala at 081 129 9483 and Sabbat Hauwanga at 081 307 7962 as well as Schemes Superintendents Raphael Endjala at 081 124 5597 and Josep Kambala at 081 299 1691 for possible water delivery arrangements through water tankers to critical institutions.

“We count on your understanding while we are in this situation, and hope that the rationing times will be shorter that the current estimate,” concluded NamWater.

