Hake and rock lobster TACs for 2022/23 fishing season set

The cabinet has set the total allowable catch (TAC) for hake at 154,000 metric tons for the 2022/2023 fishing season, the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology announced in the latest cabinet decision statement.

The season will commence on 1 November 2022 to 30 September 2023, the statement said.

Rock lobster TAC for the southwestern African nation meanwhile has been set at 180 metric tons, with the 2022/2023 fishing season expected to commence from 1 November 2022 to 30 April 2023.

The fishing industry is Namibia’s third-largest employer after mining and agriculture. Fishing is one of the local top industries, contributing about 20% of export earnings.

