Fistball Playoffs return this weekend

The Bank Windhoek National League A and B Fistball Playoffs will take place on Saturday, 24 September, at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW 1) fields in Windhoek.

With the first matches kicking off at 8:30, the defending champion Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) 1 is tipped as the favourite for the National League A championship title. The seven-time Club World Cup participant, SKW 1, has the National League B trophy firmly in sight after missing the League A Playoffs for the first time since its inception.

In the Under 16 Championship, Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) A has found itself on the top of the table after four match days. However, the youth from SKW will do everything to contest the title.

In the first National League A Playoff semi-final, CFC 1, which has been unbeaten for 40 games, and fourth-placed SFC 1 will face each other. Hosts SKW 3, as runners-up after four match days, will play against the third-placed, CFC 2, in the second semi-final match.

In the National League B Playoffs semi-finals, SKW 1 must compete against their clubmates SKW 2. The guests from Swakopmund, SFC 2, will meet the Windhoek-based club CFC 3 in the second semi-final encounter.

In the Under 16 category, SFC A and SKW B will fight for qualification for the championship final. The second finalist will be determined in the game between SKW A and SFC B.

In the Under 13 youth category, three teams from the hosts SKW are represented. In contrast, one team from Swakopmund will join the tournament. The round-robin format will determine the winner.

