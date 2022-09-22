Select Page

Fistball Playoffs return this weekend

Posted by | Sep 23, 2022 |

Fistball Playoffs return this weekend

The Bank Windhoek National League A and B Fistball Playoffs will take place on Saturday, 24 September, at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW 1) fields in Windhoek.

With the first matches kicking off at 8:30, the defending champion Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) 1 is tipped as the favourite for the National League A championship title. The seven-time Club World Cup participant, SKW 1, has the National League B trophy firmly in sight after missing the League A Playoffs for the first time since its inception.

In the Under 16 Championship, Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) A has found itself on the top of the table after four match days. However, the youth from SKW will do everything to contest the title.

In the first National League A Playoff semi-final, CFC 1, which has been unbeaten for 40 games, and fourth-placed SFC 1 will face each other. Hosts SKW 3, as runners-up after four match days, will play against the third-placed, CFC 2, in the second semi-final match.

In the National League B Playoffs semi-finals, SKW 1 must compete against their clubmates SKW 2. The guests from Swakopmund, SFC 2, will meet the Windhoek-based club CFC 3 in the second semi-final encounter.

In the Under 16 category, SFC A and SKW B will fight for qualification for the championship final. The second finalist will be determined in the game between SKW A and SFC B.

In the Under 13 youth category, three teams from the hosts SKW are represented. In contrast, one team from Swakopmund will join the tournament. The round-robin format will determine the winner.

 

Hits: 3

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

Related Posts

Regions present bid to host Newspaper Cup

Regions present bid to host Newspaper Cup

2 August 2018

Young Chiefs chasing success

Young Chiefs chasing success

2 October 2015

Telecom Namibia announces second Windhoek City Run with exciting cash prizes

Telecom Namibia announces second Windhoek City Run with exciting cash prizes

2 August 2013

Loyal Cricket supporters’ dreams turn to reality – Cricket Namibia launches supporters shirt and equipment gear

Loyal Cricket supporters’ dreams turn to reality – Cricket Namibia launches supporters shirt and equipment gear

16 April 2020