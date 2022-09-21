Environmental Commissioner worried about communication towers

The Environmental Commissioner, Timoteus Mufeti recently raised concerns about the mushrooming of communication and ICT towers and the negative visual impacts it has on the environment.

He raised these to the Minster of Information and Communication Technology, Dr. Peya Mushelenga, and mobile operators such as Telecom Namibia and PowerCom.

Mushelenga encouraged the mobile operators to collaborate and share infrastructure to comply with the requirements of the Environmental Commissioner.

“We will in the course of this month convene an ICT stakeholders engagement meeting to further explore solutions to concerns raised by the Environmental Commissioner,” added the Minister.

The Chief Executive Officer of Telecom Namibia, Dr. Stanely Shanapinda said they have agreements in place with operators such as MTC to share ICT infrastructure to avoid duplication of this infrastructure.

“We have acquired PowerCom as a subsidiary to deal with all matters relating to our infrastructure and partner with other operators,” concluded Shanapinda.

