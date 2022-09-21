First Moonraker Ridge trail run a huge success – Gondwana

The first ever Gondwana Moonraker Ridge trail run on 17 September attracted some 140 athletes. The start gun for the longer distances went off at 07:00 at the Moonraker Outdoor Adventure Restcamp, followed by the start of the 5km fun run.

Gondwana’s Group Brand and Marketing Manager, Jess Bekker said they are very grateful and also surprised that so many runners joined their first-ever Gondwana Moonraker Ridge trail run. “We are also happy that all in all, the event ran smoothly and all runners arrived safely at the finish line. Although we experienced some organizational challenges we are ready to improve on them for next year’s trail run,” added Bekker.

Gondwana Collection said it did not take long for the first runners to arrive at the finish line and the top three women and men in the 10km and 20km distance phrased it like this, “it felt like it was uphill all the way”.

“While the runners followed the well-marked trails in the 2000 hectare nature reserve, their non-running family members and companions treated themselves to a cup of coffee at the Moonraker Restcamp and walked around the farm.” stated Gondwana.

The top three women and men in the 10km and 20km run received vouchers from Gondwana and the participants of the 5km fun run participated in a lucky draw, also for a Gondwana vouchers.

(l-r) Podium of the 20km men’s race, in 3rd place Frans Amakali, in 1st place Willie van Zyl and in 2nd place Jaco van den Berg.

