Annual Cancer Apple Project commences

Bank Windhoek this week launched its flagship, Cancer Apple Project at an event in Windhoek.

The Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project, in aid of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN), has raised N$ 31.9 million since its first donation of N$ 250,000 in 2000.

With its theme #GiveHope, the project encourages contributors to visit its e-Apple Platform, offering donors the option to purchase physical or virtual apples and apple juice. The cost for apples remains at N$5, the apple juice at N$8, and the virtual apples start at N$5. All funds raised from the Project will be donated to the Association in November 2022.

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack said the Bank had developed an extensive media campaign covering traditional and digital channels to ensure that the Project’s message of hope reaches as many people as possible. She emphasised that the aim is to raise cancer awareness and reinforce the call to action by CAN for people to get screened so they can get treatment should they need it.

Bank Windhoek’s efforts over the last twenty-two years have seen the Cancer Association of Namibia reach out to communities who would overwise not have access to screening and early detection for cancer.

“One objective unites us: to raise funds to create awareness and help in the fight against cancer in our country. With cancer diagnoses on the rise worldwide, it becomes increasingly important for the kind of partnerships the Cancer Apple Project has, to thrive. Only by working together can we achieve so much and reach so many,” said Pack.

To further increase engagement and cancer awareness, the Bank will host a digital competition #GiveHope on its social media platforms. It will invite participants to share joyous moments, such as smiling individually or in a group. Participants stand a chance of winning exciting prizes, and more details will be available on eapple.bankwindhoek.com.na.

The Cancer Association of Namibia uses funds from this Project for its annual outreach programmes and pro-bono cancer screening across all 14 regions countrywide. In 2021, the Bank produced a documentary highlighting CAN’s annual campaigns fighting cancer in Namibia. With its revamped logo signalling the Project’s progression toward a more digital future, the Project’s key activities include Branch/Department, School, the internal entrepreneurial challenge, ordering, and donations towards the Project via the eApple Platform.

“Our immense appreciation and sincere gratitude to all project partners who stand with us and particularly the Bank Windhoek team for their continued support of this project of hope, CAN, and our activities. We value your support and partnership,” said Cancer Association CEO, Rolf Hansen.

