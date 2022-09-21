470 suspects involved in suspected fraudulent grants incidences states Gender Ministry

The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication, and Social Welfare confirmed that 470 individuals were suspected to be involved in the suspected fraudulent incidences in respect of the Disability Grant beneficiaries in the Kavango East and West Regions.

This prompted the Namibian Police to advise the Ministry to discontinue the benefits to these individuals with immediate effect.

Acting Executive Director at the Ministry, Martha Mbombo said that following the progress made by the Namibian Police concerning the investigation of the matter, they affirmed that 71 out of the 470 assessed beneficiaries genuinely qualified for the Disability Grant.

“This affirmation process included intensive investigation, assessment, and medical examination, therefore it is against the foregoing background, we hereby notify the public and affected beneficiaries that the suspension on the verified 71 beneficiaries has been lifted and we are busy to re-activate the grant accounts of these beneficiaries,” added Mbombo.

She further confirmed that a list comprising the names of the 71 will be placed on the notice board of various government buildings in the Regions. “The affected individuals are requested to visit the pension office of the original application or the nearest pension office with their documents, for verification of life and their particulars,” she added.

Finally, Mbombo said to the public that the investigation is still ongoing and that the individual duly identified as legitimate grant beneficiaries will be re-activated as and when duly advised by the Namibian Police.

