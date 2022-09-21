Map Mathematics guide launched

The Namibian Mathematics Institute during a workshop at Katima Mulilo launched a new mathematics guide called ‘Map Mathematics’.

Director of the Institute, Pieter Erwee said the guide was developed as a hands-on teaching guide that covers a range of mathematics topics, using maps of Namibia and Africa.

Erwee, who until six years ago was still a full-time employee at a university, retired to help improve the standard of mathematics in high school.

“Mathematics is my passion, and it is the most problematic subject for learners in Namibia. I train teachers and provide them with these materials to implement in school. The feedback I get from teachers is always encouraging,” said Erwee.

Erwee said the Namibian Mathematics Institute has developed a range of practical mathematics teaching aids over the past 20 years of its existence, in an attempt to improve learner performance at different school levels.

He emphasised the need to improve the mathematics performance of learners by the end of the senior secondary phase (grade 11) because only learners achieving a C-symbol or better in the final examination will be allowed to enroll for further mathematical studies in Grade 12 for example at the NSSCAS level.

According to Erwee, the positive attitude of participants experienced during the workshop was very encouraging, especially in light of challenging working conditions i.e., many of them have

overcrowded classrooms of over 50 learners.

The recently concluded workshop at Katima Mulilo was supported by Nedbank Namibia with a sponsorship of N$68 000.

The project at Katima Mulilo covered various mathematical topics like distance, speed, duration, ratios, rates, bearings, vectors, and trigonometry using this practical approach to ensure that learners appreciate the need for mathematics in everyday life.

“Our social responsibility forms part of our Nedbank purpose of being money experts who do good for staff, customers, and communities. We encourage a culture of giving as it strengthens the communities in which we live and work. By uniting communities, we can bridge some of the social, economic, and political gaps in our country. Thus, empowering young minds under the Namibian Mathematics Institute remains at the heart of what we do,” Nedbank spokesperson Selma Kaulinge said.

Hits: 9