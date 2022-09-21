Windhoek to hold a car-free day to reduce carbon footprint in city

Windhoek will join cities around the world in celebrating World Car Free Day on Thursday.

The Windhoek Car Free Day promotes the use of public transport, mass transit (bussing), car-pooling, cycling, jogging, and walking to work, instead of each of us using private vehicles, in an effort to reduce our carbon footprint said the City of Windhoek (CoW) Mayor, Sade Gawanas Tuesday in an announcement.

“The City of Windhoek employees will set the example on Car Free Day and I challenge all corporate organizations to join us by doing the same,” she said.

According to the CoW organizer of the day, Lorraine !Gaoses, Windhoek is becoming motorized to such an extent that air pollution from vehicle exhaust fumes is fast becoming a concern.

“In addition to raising awareness of air pollution, the event will also promote non-motorized transportation as a green alternative. We encourage residents to embrace the use of alternative modes of transportation other than a dependence on using their private vehicles daily,” she added.

Windhoek residents and corporates who wish to take part in the event can register, free of charge from 07:15 to 07:55 at the starting point in Khomasdal, and participants who take part and finish the race at the CoW Head Office will receive digital certificates in recognition of their participation while the CoW division with the most participants will win a floating trophy for biggest carbon saver of the day.

The theme for the day is “Reducing our carbon footprint” with the main activity being a five-kilometer cycle, run, and/or walk for City of Windhoek employees and Windhoek residents.

