Shack dwellers in Kavango West receive roofing materials

The Shack Dwellers Federation from Katjinakatji and Murarani received roofing materials valued at N$ 50,000 from Telecom Namibia as a donation.

The two shack dwellers associations of Katjinakatji and Murarani were established in 2021 to save money to construct brick houses for 10 beneficiaries.

Telecom Namibia spokesperson Nomvula Kambinda said adequate housing is essential to one’s sense of dignity, safety, inclusion, and ability to contribute to the fabric of society.

“We hope that this donation brings relief and makes a difference in the lives of the Katjinakatji and Murarani communities. It warms our hearts to know that we can make a difference in the lives of our fellow citizens. Similarly, we hope our contribution inspires other businesses to come onboard by donating to various vulnerable communities across the country,” Kambinda said.

Lukas Sinimbo Muha, regional councillor at the Mankumpi Constituency in the Kavango West Region, thanked Telecom Namibia for the donation and assured the organization that this donation will be put to good use by ensuring that the inhabitants of these communities receive the much-needed shelter.

