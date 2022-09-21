Select Page

Shack dwellers in Kavango West receive roofing materials

Posted by | Sep 21, 2022 |

Shack dwellers in Kavango West receive roofing materials

The Shack Dwellers Federation from Katjinakatji and Murarani received roofing materials valued at N$ 50,000 from Telecom Namibia as a donation.

The two shack dwellers associations of Katjinakatji and Murarani were established in 2021 to save money to construct brick houses for 10 beneficiaries.

Telecom Namibia spokesperson Nomvula Kambinda said adequate housing is essential to one’s sense of dignity, safety, inclusion, and ability to contribute to the fabric of society.

“We hope that this donation brings relief and makes a difference in the lives of the Katjinakatji and Murarani communities. It warms our hearts to know that we can make a difference in the lives of our fellow citizens. Similarly, we hope our contribution inspires other businesses to come onboard by donating to various vulnerable communities across the country,” Kambinda said.

Lukas Sinimbo Muha, regional councillor at the Mankumpi Constituency in the Kavango West Region, thanked Telecom Namibia for the donation and assured the organization that this donation will be put to good use by ensuring that the inhabitants of these communities receive the much-needed shelter.

 

Hits: 5

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Standard for charity

Standard for charity

31 August 2012

Ju/’hoansi Traditional Authority guns for land reclamation

Ju/’hoansi Traditional Authority guns for land reclamation

28 March 2018

Bible Society launches New Testament in two indigenous languages

Bible Society launches New Testament in two indigenous languages

24 January 2014

Developed and fully implemented resilience strategy to guard against shocks, disasters – official

Developed and fully implemented resilience strategy to guard against shocks, disasters – official

6 July 2022