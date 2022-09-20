Men talk to men about gender violence at public conference

More than 1000 men attended a public conference over the weekend at A. Shipena Senior Secondary School in Windhoek’s Katutura suburb to talk about the scourge of gender violence.

Labelled the Sanlam Men’s Conference 2022, the venue was completely packed. Fortunately, the proceedings were also streamed on various social media channels.

The conference established a platform for men to discuss gender violence since the male counterweight in man woman relationships, is viewed as an integral part of both the problem and the solution. Part of the conference allowed participants in the audience, the opportunity to discuss gender violence from various social and individual perspectives.

Sanlam’s Marketing and Communications Manager, Denille Roostee, said “The highly positive response demonstrates that gender discrimination and violence affect Namibians of all cultures and classes.”

“We are glad that we could contribute in some small way to the creation of a platform alongside our co-sponsors and the Ministry of Information, Technology, and Communication’s Nationhood and National Pride programme,” she said.

Gender violence is a worldwide phenomenon. It disrupts relationships and it has an extraordinary large impact on women and children.

Emotional, financial, and verbal abuse are among the least discussed yet most damaging forms of abuse. Emotional abuse affects self-esteem and has a detrimental impact on an individual’s confidence. Sanlam stands for “living with confidence.” This is why efforts like these are so closely related to what our brand stands for,” said Denille.

Collaboration and integrity are two of Sanlam’s core values. The conference, a concept introduced by DJ Munene, was hosted successfully with the generous assistance and collaboration of Santam, Chapungu-Kambako Safaris ,Ubuntu Events and Technology, J&A Bakery, and powered by Energy100 FM.

