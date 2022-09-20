Local goods and services take centre stage at first Buy Local, Grow Namibia fair

The Buy Local Grow Namibia campaign will host its first fair on 24 September 2022 at the FNCC in Windhoek to provide a platform for the various goods and services on offer in the local market.

The fair, which is hosted in collaboration with the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) and the Local Merchant Market will be a vibrant family-oriented event encouraging the public to buy local, support Namibian entrepreneurs and appreciate the rich culture of the country.

The Fair will showcase a day market with vendors from industries spanning health, food, cosmetics, technology, arts, fashion, and home decor amongst others, displaying their locally produced goods and services. There will also be a variety of local food and drinks, as well as entertainment with live musical performances, children’s games and an exclusive showcase of local films to round off the day.

Lucia Iipumbu, the Minister of Industrialisation and Trade along with Sen Pang, Resident Coordinator for the UN System in Namibia will open the Buy Local Grow Namibia Fair, joining counterparts from the diplomatic and business community in visiting the various stalls offering proud Namibian products.

The Films to be screened stem a result of a project from August this year, namely ‘Kino Namibia Film Festival 2022’, a film hub project under the umbrella of the Namibia Film Commission in partnership with the UNDP.

Since its launch in October 2020, ‘Buy Local, Grow Namibia’ has been a multi-stakeholder campaign organising various activities to create awareness around the need to support Namibia’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by making use of local products and services.

