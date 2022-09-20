Renovations at Katutura Hospital commence

Renovations at the Katutura State Hospital maternity ward were recently commenced by the Rob Youth Foundation (RYF) and Namibian Institute of Mining Technology (NIMT).

NIMT’s Principal for job attachments, Ismael Groenewald expressed pride in being involved in the project and serving the nation citing that there was visible progress as they had begun with the storeroom.

“I am honoured to represent NIMT and to serve the nation and I have set a target of two weeks to complete the project, all of which will be done by trainees proficient in observing safety protocols,” he added.

He said their trainees know what safety is and abide by the safety rules and they also try to make sure that the dust they make is very limited to make sure that the patients, nurses, and staff are safe.

“It is an honour for me and my trainees to work with the Rob Youth Foundations and it was very thoughtful of them to ask us, to join hands and see what we can do for the nation,” said Groenewald.

One of the trainees Ndaile Naftali, who is experiencing his first on-the-job attachment, believes that this is the type of project that will equip him with the necessary skills to benefit him in the future. “My advice to the youth who is in the same field as mine is to focus on gaining the experience and when you get a job focus on it and do not just focus on the money,” he said.

Rob Youth Foundation, Khomas Regional Manager, Chantel Kamezhou was over the moon as the fruits of their hard work finally began to show after the project was delayed. “Despite the delay, the project looks like it will be completed on time because the personnel on the ground are highly efficient, well equipped, and up to the task and they have assured us that they should be finished in two to three weeks,” she said.

Kamezhou emphasized that this project is very close to her heart and despite facing numerous challenges, Katutura State Hospital has facilitated the births and savings of many lives, and equally it has seen its share of departures

“We have begun pulling towards the right direction, trying to fix what needs fixing to improve hospital effectiveness and ultimately ensuring that the nation will benefit by meeting government halfway and we aim to renovate the entire hospital if funds were availed to do so and called out to both state and non-state actors to play their part in securing Namibia’s future,” she encouraged.

Sister in charge at the Maternity Ward, Sister Nancy Kago said she believes that the Rob Youth Foundation is a lifesaver’ and commended the Foundation for showing great initiative and foresight in tackling an extremely important and sensitive issue.

The Rob Youth Foundation and NIMT expect to finalize all the works that need to be done on the project in time before the deadline at the end of October 2022.

Hits: 51