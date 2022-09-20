25-player squad jets off to Angola for U23 AFCON qualifier

Namibia’s U23 squad on Tuesday jetted off to Angola for the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier match.

The 25-man squad will face Angola on Wednesday at the 11 de Nuvembro Stadium in Luanda, with the return leg slated for 24 September at the same venue.

According to the official announcement, the selected squad includes a couple of fresh entrants, who hope to make their debut for the national team.

The final squad that travelled is as follows; Damaseb Garere, Rooi Nelly, Pieters Boipelo, Kandjii Penouua, David Tuhafeni, Mumbango Alex, Nashixua Baggio, Tjihumba Rouen, Joseph Erastus, David Kondjashili, Iipumbu Josef; Karuuombe Tjipenandjambi, Muleka Samuel, Amutenya Paulus, Damaseb Steven, Kamatuka Edmar, Katua Ngero, Narib Jovane, Beukes John-Pall, Shaanika Marvin; Goraseb Friedemann, Vita Punaje, Tsuseb Gonzales, Kaninab Giovano, Doeseb Lawrence.

The TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled for June 2023 in Morocco and will serve as a qualifying tournament for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

