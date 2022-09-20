Corridor Group calls on Zambia to import fertilizer via Walvis Bay

The Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG) has invited the Zambian government to consider importing fertilizer meant for its Southern and Western provinces via the Namibian port.

WBCG’s Zambia Business Development Manager, James Kaposa in a Namport bulletin released this week said due to the port of Walvis Bay’s geographical proximity to the particular Zambian regions, it should automatically translate into lower transportation costs for the commodity due to shorter land lag, which is a major factor in the final consumer price at which the commodity may be offered to the farmers in those districts.

“The port of Walvis Bay is among the most efficient ports in Africa, maintaining high safety and security standards with shorter turnaround times between Zambia and Namibia,” said Kaposa.

Kaposa shared this point with the ministry of agriculture officials during a meeting they held recently to discuss the benefits of procuring fertilizers destined for southern and western Zambia via the port of Walvis Bay.

This came after the Zambian government announced that it had awarded a tender to private companies to procure 256,000 metric tons of fertilizer under the farmer input support programme for the 2022/2023 planting season.

