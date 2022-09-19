Select Page

Kavango West commemorates World Patient Safety Day

Posted by | Sep 19, 2022 |

Kavango West commemorates World Patient Safety Day

The Directorate of Health and Social Services in the Kavango West Region commemorated World Patient Safety Day on 17 September at the Lutheran Medical Services Nkurenkuru Health Centre

The Region’s Health Director, Fransiska Hamutenya said that despite the role of medication in treating illnesses and stopping pain, it can be harmful depending on how it is prescribed, administered, monitored, and stored.

“Wrongful abuse of medication is harmful to the body and may result in disability or even lead to death,” said Hamutenya.

Assistance Pharmacist at the Centre, Pauline Silas enlightened the audience on the safety and side effects of medications and encouraged patients to refrain from demanding what they feel they ought to be prescribed when visiting hospitals.

She cautioned them against sharing medications which she described as a dangerous attitude that patients casually do and take lightly, which can also lead to using wrong dosage forms.

“Please store your medication safely as it imposes a danger on children at home and sometimes other people who may have different intentions such as committing abortion or suicide,” she concluded.

The day was commemorated under the theme ‘Medication Without Harm’, which was established in 2019 to raise awareness of medication-related harm, reduce harm, and enhance patients’ safety.

 

Hits: 5

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

1,400 girls enrolled in HIV prevention initiative

1,400 girls enrolled in HIV prevention initiative

12 July 2018

City of Windhoek continues to accelerate efforts to end AIDS by 2020

City of Windhoek continues to accelerate efforts to end AIDS by 2020

5 December 2017

Namibia joins Yellow Fever fight

Namibia joins Yellow Fever fight

24 March 2016

Programme to raise awareness about infertility launched – Mensah appointed ambassador

Programme to raise awareness about infertility launched – Mensah appointed ambassador

22 May 2018