Pupkewitz Toyota co-sponsors vehicle for childhood cancer awareness

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) recently received a Yellow Toyota Agya co-sponsored by Pupkewitz Toyota for the CHICA Interim Home.

Chief Executive Office of CAN, Rolf Hansen said the yellow and gold for childhood cancer awareness is symbolic of paediatric oncology awareness.

“I am hopeful that this car will become a symbol of realisation, hope, and encourage support from our public, to read up on childhood cancers, to ask the relevant questions, and also offer support to CAN as they see ‘Little CHICA’ zipping through town,” he added.

Hansen added that in 2017, in addition to the CHICA Financial Assistance Programme, they established the CHICA Interim Home, providing accommodation and meals to childhood cancer patients and parents while undergoing treatment in Windhoek.

“We believe that a safe, homely and holistically supporting environment plays a critical role in boosting the patient and family morale during the treatment plan,” he emphasised.

While Pupkewitz Motors, Marketing Head, Veruschka de la Harpe said children are the future leaders of tomorrow, it is the responsibility of the Namibian society at large to ensure that they guide and protect all Namibian children alike.

“Even though we cannot always protect them from all hardships we must make the world a better place for them, for if we do, we make it a better place for everyone,” she added.

Pupkewitz Toyota, Franchise Director Etienne Steenkamp said they especially understand the importance of child protection as it speaks to the brands’ cornerstone values of serving the communities they operate in selflessly and that is why they felt the need to partner with CAN on this project.

(l-r) Etienne Steenkamp, Franchise Director at Pupkewitz Toyota, Veruschka de la Harpe, Marketing Executive at Pupkewitz Motors, Oliva Gents, Marketing Manager at Pupkewitz Toyota and Rolf Hansen Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Association of Namibia.

