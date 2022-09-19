Petrosol to build fuel service station at Elisenheim

The Elisenheim Property Development Company has contracted Petrosol to develop a fully-fledged service station on Elisenheim Lifestyle Estate.

The 24-hour service station will be situated on almost a hectare of prime property on the estate and will offer three fuel points, a quick shop, a bakery, a coffee shop, a car wash, a drop-off zone, and a fast-food eatery.

Le-Hugo van Rooyen, Chief Executive of Trustco Properties, noted that the development will alleviate the burden of residential development, traffic, and infrastructure on the City of Windhoek.

“The service station at Elisenheim will not only enable residents of the estate to obtain fuel closer to home, but [it] will definitely benefit the neighbouring smallholdings and mushrooming businesses in the vicinity,” van Rooyen said.

Petrosol is a wholly-owned Namibian company that was established as a natural outflow of the retail business that Northern Fuel Distributors (NFD) established over the years.

“The focus of Petrosol is to construct cost-effective service stations throughout Namibia which can be managed by independent or owner-operators,” Johan Botes of Petrosol said.

The groundbreaking of the service station is expected to take place within the next few months, and the service station is anticipated to commence operations in approximately two years.

