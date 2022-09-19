MultiChoice announces PSL Open Window to DStv customers

MultiChoice Namibia has announced that it’s giving all DStv customers access to some of the biggest DStv Premiership games from Saturday, 17 September to 2 October 2022.

This means customers from DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access packages can watch their favourite Namibian stars thrive in the South African Premier Division (PSL/DStv Premiership) for an exclusive open view period on DStv Channel 202.

“As the number one sports broadcaster through SuperSport, MultiChoice Namibia has decided to open up the SuperSport channel (DStv Channel 202) to bring the best in football to our customers, and we hope viewers will enjoy all of the nail-biting PSL action on offer”, said MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director Roger Gertze.

Teams that are expected to go head-to-head include South Africa’s biggest teams such as Kaizer Chiefs, Swallows, Golden Arrows, Mamelodi Sundowns, and AmaZulu, all eyes are expected to fall on Namibian football star, Peter Shalulile.

The 28-year-old recently signed a five-year contract with the Mamelodi Sundowns Club. This is no surprise, as he has earned numerous awards such as the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award for his outstanding performance in the previous league.

Namibians are urged to keep an eye out for local sporting stars; Riaan Hanamub from AmaZulu, Orlando Pirates, Deon Hotto Kavendji, Moroka Swallows’ Virgil Vries, and Chippa United’s Lloyd Kazapua, and Elmo Kambindu.

