Select Page

SADC and FAO meet to strengthen collaboration in the area of agriculture and food security

Posted by | Sep 16, 2022 |

SADC and FAO meet to strengthen collaboration in the area of agriculture and food security

Dr. Thembinkosi Mhlongo, the SADC Deputy Executive Secretary – Regional Integration met virtually with Dr. Patrice Talla Takoukam, Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa (SFS) and FAO Representative in Zimbabwe to share updates on the implementation of programmes and activities under the SADC-FAO Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Dr. Mhlongo emphasized the role of FAO in assisting SADC to increase agriculture sector production, productivity and competitiveness, and intra-regional trade. He commended FAO for the groundbreaking achievements in agricultural information systems, and food security, notably crop and livestock development, including animal and plant pest/ diseases programmes, among others.

For his part, Dr. Takoukam stated that FAO values cooperation with the SADC region in providing support and assistance to the Member States, stating that the relationship between the two parties has been productive in accomplishing a great deal of progress in the development of the agriculture sector in the SADC region.

FAO is working with the SADC Member States to mobilize resources to provide support for flagship programmes by enhancing productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness and catalyzing sustainable investments and trade in southern Africa’s food systems.

FAO co-chairs the SADC-International Cooperating Partner (ICP) thematic group for Food, Agriculture, and Natural Resources issues.

The meeting between the SADC Deputy Executive Secretary – Regional Integration and FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa precedes an engagement between the two parties which will be held later in September 2022 to discuss the partnership and other activities related to the improved agri-food systems in the SADC Region.

 

Hits: 6

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Regional industry protocol on the cards

Regional industry protocol on the cards

13 April 2018

Tracking the Trends – Deloitte lists key drivers of miners’ future fortunes or misfortunes

Tracking the Trends – Deloitte lists key drivers of miners’ future fortunes or misfortunes

6 February 2019

Disabled children need special support

Disabled children need special support

13 July 2012

Dos Santos – A pillar of SADC independence, development

Dos Santos – A pillar of SADC independence, development

2 September 2022