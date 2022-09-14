Select Page

Katuka mentorship programme applications now open

Posted by | Sep 16, 2022 |

The Economist Businesswomen Association through the Katuka mentorship programme is looking for mentors and mentees to participate in the one-year programme starting February 2023.

Desere Lundon-Muller from the Economist Businesswomen Association said the Mentorship programme is intended to give women who have just started a new career, who have been promoted to a more senior position, or who have taken the plunge to become an entrepreneur, the support they need to handle their situation with confidence.

“By bringing the experience of those who have successfully gone through this process to those who have just started their journey, the chances for success are improved exponentially,” added Lundon-Muller.

She welcomes the public to share this information with colleagues or friends that they think might benefit from this programme.

“The closing date for applications is 11 November 2022 and for more information follow this link https://katuka.online or contact me at 061 221925 or email at [email protected],” she concluded.

 

