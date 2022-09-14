Namasira Police check-point electrification to cost N$1.5 million

The Kavango West Regional Council officially handed over the Namasira Police Check-point in the Mpungu Constituency to the appointed Contractor for the electrification of the Check-point on 14 September.

The Council said the electrification of Namasira Check-point under the Rural Electrification Programme through the Ministry of Mines and Energy will cost N$1.5 million and will be completed in six months.

“The checkpoint will be constructed with a Medium Voltage (MV) and Low Voltage (LV) electrical network,” they added.

The consultants for the project are Shashi Consulting Engineers CC and the Contractor is Lakadiva Investment CC.

Hits: 2