Former United Africa CEO Willem Mouton joins NamPost as Chief Operating Officer

Posted by | Sep 16, 2022 |

Former United Africa Chief Executive, Willem Mouton, has crossed the floor to NamPost where he started on 01 September as Chief Operating Officer.

Announcing the new appointment, NamPost said in a statement, Mr Mouton served United Africa as CEO for eight years, and Nampro Fund before that, as Head of Business Development.

Mr Mouton holds an MBA from the University of Roehampton in the UK and the University of Stellenbosch, and National Diploma in Accounting and Finance from the Polytechnic of Namibia.

As part of NamPost’s executive team, he is responsible to map a new and modern path for the parastatal.

 

