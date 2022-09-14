Dignity kits handed over to the Otjiwarongo community

The ‘Leaving No One Behind Project’ initiative by UNFPA donated dignity Kits to the Otjozondjupa Regional Council, at a ceremony held a the Otjiwarongo State Hospital.

The dignity kits contain various essential items including sanitary pads, diapers, soap, ‘chitenge’, toothpaste, brush, and vaseline, that align with the project objectives.

The Japanese government-funded initiative was implemented to secure the continuity of essential lifesaving interventions and safeguard vulnerable women and girls’ rights, particularly pregnant and lactating women.

Governor of the Otjozondupa Region, James Uerikua thanked UNFPA and the Governor of Japan for their generous donation. “Donations such as this help bring dignity to the beneficiaries which is a basic human right,” he added.

He encouraged the beneficiaries and the nation at large to familiarize themselves with family planning and consult their health providers for advice. He urged the country to look to the boy child as well, as they need equal guidance and grooming.

“We also have plans to develop a referral hospital in Otjiwarongo, to meet the needs of our people,” concluded Uerikua.

