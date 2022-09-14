Select Page

Junior tennis championship on this weekend

Trustco Group Holdings together with the Namibia Tennis Association (NTA), will once again host the annual Trustco NTA Junior Tennis Tournament 2022 in Windhoek from 16 to 17 September.

With a high number of players expected, the event will be hosted at multiple tennis venues, such as the Police Club, Central Tennis Courts, DTS courts as well as SKW. The playoffs and round-robin matches will start at 14h00 on Friday afternoon, with the semi-finals scheduled for 08h00 on Saturday morning, and the finals set for 11h00 at Central Tennis Courts.

This junior tournament will serve as the lead-in to the prestigious Trustco NTA Junior Masters 2022, which will be hosted in Windhoek in October.

“We foresee an exciting weekend of passion and grit from the players, eagerly supported by their enthusiastic parents,” said NTA’s chairman of junior tennis, Santie van der Walt.

The Head of Corporate Communications at Trustco, Neville Basson reiterated the group’s support
for the sport through its CSI initiative.

“In conjunction with the NTA, we work to better the game of junior tennis in Namibia. The idea of future international stars produced by our support of annual tournaments remains a tangible goal for us. We know this weekend will produce some scintillating tennis again,” Basson said.

 

